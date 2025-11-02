Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Riding seven-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Celebrini has six goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak. The 19-year-old phenom is looking ascendant in 2025-26 with seven goals and 18 points through 12 outings. He's added 37 shots, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Celebrini has all the tools to be very good for a very long time, and it wouldn't be surprising if he blew right by his 63-point rookie campaign.
