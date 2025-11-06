Celebrini scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, blocked two shots, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Kraken.

Celebrini got things started early with a goal 1:08 into the game. He also set up tallies by John Klingberg (on the power play) and Will Smith. Celebrini saw a seven-game point streak end Sunday versus the Red Wings, so it's good to see him respond immediately with his fifth multi-point effort of the season. The 19-year-old center is up to eight goals, 13 helpers, 40 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 14 appearances.