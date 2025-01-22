Celebrini recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

Celebrini snapped a brief two-game pointless streak with a solid performance, as he notched a multi-point outing for the second time in the current month. Celebrini has fared surprisingly well at the NHL level considering he's only 18 years old, and he seems to be getting better with each passing week. He's up to seven points (two goals, five assists) across 10 games in January.