Celebrini scored a goal on six shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Celebrini has remained consistently lately with five goals and four helpers over his last nine outings. The 18-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just twice in that span. For the season, he's up to 18 goals, 41 points, 156 shots on net and a minus-19 rating over 46 appearances. He could mount a challenge for the 60-point mark as a rookie even though he missed 12 contests early in the campaign due to a lower-body injury.