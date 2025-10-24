Celebrini scored three goals, one on the power play, and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Sharks' young franchise player beat Igor Shesterkin twice in the first period and again in the second to record his second career hat trick, before helping to set up Will Smith for the team's final two tallies, including the OT winner. Celebrini nearly managed a point-a-game pace as a rookie last season, producing 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games, but he's blown past that to begin his sophomore campaign as he speeds toward superstardom, delivering five goals and 11 points in seven contests.