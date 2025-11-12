Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Sets up both goals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.
Celebrini's point streak is up to four games (three goals, five assists) with this effort, which saw him set up tallies by Will Smith and Collin Graf. The 19-year-old Celebrini continues to rank among the top point producers in the league so far -- his hot stretch has him up to 10 goals, 16 helpers, 49 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 17 outings this season.
