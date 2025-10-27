Celebrini notched an even-strength goal and two power-play assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

Celebrini posted his fourth multi-point game of the season with another impressive display, and he came through for the Sharks by scoring the game-winning goal at the 3:47 mark of overtime. It was Celebrini's sixth goal of the season, and the talented 19-year-old playmaker is now riding a four-game point streak while posting 10 points (five goals, five assists), 18 shots, three hits and four blocked shots over that prolific stretch.