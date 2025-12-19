Celebrini notched two assists and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Celebrini has three goals and six helpers over his last three outings. The 19-year-old had a hand in both of Collin Graf's goals in this contest. For the season, Celebrini is riding high with 18 goals, 35 assists, 110 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 35 appearances, production that puts him among the NHL's top scorers. He should be in fantasy lineups whenever the Sharks are on the schedule.