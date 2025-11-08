Celebrini scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Celebrini tied the game at 1-1 in the first period with his goal and set up Will Smith for the game-winner at 15:39 of the third. While the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard put up four points against the Flames on Friday to get to 22 on the year, Celebrini's two-point effort gave him 23, and sole possession of first in the league through Friday's action. The 19-year-old has three goals and three helpers over four outings in November. Celebrini is at nine goals, 14 assists, 46 shots and a plus-6 rating through 15 appearances this season in what's looking like a straightforward path to superstardom for the 2024 No. 1 pick.