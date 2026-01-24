Celebrini scored two goals on four shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Celebrini scored on the power play just 1:09 into the game, and he added a second goal at 7:37 of the first period. He had gone six games without a goal prior to Friday, though he still put up five assists in that span. For the season, the 19-year-old superstar has 26 goals, 74 points (22 on the power play), 173 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 50 outings.