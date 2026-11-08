Celebrini recorded three assists, including one on the power play, and six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Celebrini assisted on all three San Jose goals, setting up Michael Misa's opener, Ivar Stenberg's second-period tally and Will Smith's power-play goal. The center registered his fourth three-point performance of the season, continuing to drive the Sharks' offense despite their five-game losing streak. His substantial offensive responsibilities, playmaking consistency, and shot volume make him a premier fantasy contributor despite his team's woes, as shown by his season-long average of over one point per game -- he has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 17 appearances so far.