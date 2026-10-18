Celebrini scored a goal on seven shots and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Celebrini continues to drive San Jose's offense, contributing to all three of the Sharks' goals. The young center also logged 26:54 of ice time, including 8:24 on the power play, reinforcing his status as the team's offensive centerpiece. His combination of heavy usage, substantial shot volume, and consistent scoring opportunities gives him an exceptionally high fantasy ceiling, as shown by his 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in six appearances in 2026-27.