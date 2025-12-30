Celebrini scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Celebrini was able to return to the contest after taking a puck to the face in the third period. He earned all three of his points over the first two frames, extending his point streak to eight games (six goals, 11 helpers). The 19-year-old superstar is the third player to reach 60 points this season, trailing only Connor McDavid (69) and Nathan MacKinnon (66) through Monday's action. Celebrini has done it with 21 goals, 39 helpers, 122 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 39 appearances, and a 100-point campaign for him is beginning to become more of an expectation than a dream midway through the season.