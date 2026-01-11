Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Three PP helpers Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Celebrini pocketed three power-play assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.
The Sharks' power play scored four times in total, with Celebrini having a hand in an Alexander Wennberg goal in the second period as well as a pair of Tyler Toffoli tallies, including the OT winner. Celebrini extended his point streak to 13 games in the process, and the teenage phenom has amassed nine goals and 27 points over that stretch -- becoming just the third player in the NHL this season to reach the 70-point plateau after Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.
More News
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Pulls off heroics Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Tacks on empty-netter•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Racking up accolades•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Heroic effort in shootout win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Three-point showing in win•
-
Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Reaches 20-goal mark Saturday•