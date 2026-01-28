Celebrini scored a goal on four shots, added three assists, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Celebrini earned two of his assists over the power play. The North Vancouver native has earned six points over two homecoming games this season. For the season, the 19-year-old superstar is now at 27 goals, 51 assists, 24 power-play points, 177 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 51 appearances There's been hardly any slowing down for Celebrini, who now has 16 points across 11 outings in January.