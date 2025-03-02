Celebrini delivered two assists in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Both came on the power play. Celebrini continues to sit near the top of all NHL rookies with 44 points (tied; second overall) and 18 goals (second). He also leads the Sharks with 168 shots. Celebrini will likely vie with Lane Hutson and Matvei Michkov for the Calder trophy.
