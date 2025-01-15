Celebrini recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Celebrini set up third-period tallies by William Eklund and Mikael Granlund as part of a four-goal frame for the Sharks. With four points over six outings in January, Celebrini's has offense has quieted a little bit compared to his 13-point December. The 18-year-old is still living up to the No. 1 overall hype with 13 tallies, 18 helpers, nine power-play points, 112 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 34 contests as a rookie.