Celebrini produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to Chicago.

The Sharks didn't even get on the board until midway through the second period, when they were already staring at a 4-0 hole. Celebrini still came away with his third multi-point performance in the last five games, and the 19-year-old phenom is up to 28 goals and 81 points through 54 games, putting him fourth in the NHL scoring race behind perennial Hart Trophy candidates Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov. Celebrini remains on pace for a truly historic season -- only five teenagers in history have scored 100 or more points, with the last being Sidney Crosby (120 points in 2006-07).