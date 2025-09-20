Celebrini (illness) is feeling better but won't play in Sunday's preseason game against Vegas, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Celebrini might skate with Sunday's non-game group after missing Saturday's scrimmage, but that hasn't been decided yet. His spot on the Sharks' top line and first power-play unit is already locked, and there should be plenty of time for him to get back up to speed once he's healthy, so it makes sense for San Jose to exercise an abundance of caution.