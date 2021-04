Chrona was brought in by the Sharks from the Lightning on Monday in exchange for Frederik Claeson, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Chrona was drafted by the Lightning in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and just completed his second season with the University of Denver. The netminder went 7-11-0 with a .907 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this year. While Tampa Bay likely would have let Chrona spend another year in college, the Sharks could move up his timeline.