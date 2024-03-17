Chrona allowed three goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

It was a tough night for Chrona, who allowed a goal in the first period and two more in the second en route to his third consecutive loss. The 23-year-old Chrona has struggled in his first NHL stint, going 1-5-1 with an .869 save percentage and 4.23 GAA with Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) sidelined. Devin Cooley will start Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back and Chrona could soon be relegated to backup duties, with Wedgewood returning as soon as Tuesday in Nashville.