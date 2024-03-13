Chrona stopped 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Chrona was sharp Tuesday, holding Philadelphia to a lone goal in each period, though the Sharks could only muster a pair of tallies in the one-goal loss. The 23-year-old Chrona's held opponents to four goals on 73 shots over his last two outings. Overall, he's 1-3-1. with an .879 save percentage and 4.30 GAA in his rookie campaign. Chrona should continue to see the majority of starts in San Jose with Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) and Vitek Vanecek (lower body) both sidelined.