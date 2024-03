Chrona allowed five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

It was a tough night for Chrona, who allowed a pair of goals in each of the final two frames in an eventual 6-3 defeat. The 23-year-old netminder is now 1-4-1 with an uninspiring .872 save percentage and 4.43 GAA through his first seven NHL appearances. While Chrona will likely see the majority of starts until Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) returns, he's hard to trust as a fantasy option behind a last-place Sharks team.