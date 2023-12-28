Chrona will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Thursday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Chrona will make his first career NHL start as Kaapo Kahkonen started Wednesday and Mackenzie Blackwood is out of action with an illness. Chrona gave up four goals on 17 shots in relief of Blackwood versus Pittsburgh on Nov. 4. He has spent most of the season in the AHL, where he was 3-6-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .900 save percentage. Chrona will not have an easy matchup versus Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.43 goals per game.