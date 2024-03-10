Chrona stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

What a night to remember for Chrona. It was only the fifth game of his NHL career and he was finally able to get his first win! Chrona was the difference maker on the night, stopping all but one shot in the second period for an impressive .969 save percentage. After allowing the power-play goal, Chrona kicked aside the remaining 14 shots sent his way to backstop the Sharks to their first win since Feb. 15. While the win was impressive, fantasy managers should stay away from him, even as a streaming option, as San Jose is still sitting at the bottom of the standings so wins will be few and far between.