Chrona will guard the road net against the Predators Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Chrona allowed three goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Columbus, making it his third straight loss. The 23-year-old is still trying to figure out his game at the big club level, recording an .869 save percentage and a 1-5-1 record in eight starts. He will have a tough task tonight against Nashville who's currently holding onto the number one wild card spot in the Western Conference.