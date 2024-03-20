Chrona stopped 32 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Predators.

Chrona and the Sharks had a 2-1 lead almost halfway through the game but it went downhill from there. The Predators scored seven unanswered goals in only a 26:42 minute span and it is safe to say this game was a rout. This was the fourth loss in a row for Chrona and he only has one total win on the season. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for goaltending help unless Chrona can dramatically turn things around soon. He's best left on the waiver wire in most leagues.