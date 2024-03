Chrona will start Thursday on the road against Pittsburgh, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Chrona was excellent in his last start stopping 38 of 41 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday. The 22-year-old has recorded an .879 save percentage and a 1-3-1 record in 6 games played. He will have a tough test Thursday against a desperate Penguins team who is 16-12-4 at home.