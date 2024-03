Chrona was the first off the ice in Tuesday's practice and will start on the road against the Flyers, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Chrona notched his first NHL win on Saturday against the Senators, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 win. The 23-year-old has an .864 save percentage and a 1-2-1 record. He will have a tough task tonight against a current playoff team that's 16-13-3 at home.