Chrona signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Monday.

Chrona posted a 22-9-0 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 32 games with the University of Denver during the 2022-23 season. He was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Sharks acquired him in exchange for Fredrik Claesson on April 12, 2021.