Chrona stopped 13 of 17 shots in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Penguins.

No goalie seems to have what it takes to solve the defensive problems the Sharks have. Chrona held his own decently well in the second half of the contest. He's up with the Sharks while Kaapo Kahkonen (upper body) is hurt, but the team would be better off limiting his playing time so as not to crush his confidence. The Sharks are back in action at home Tuesday versus the Flyers.