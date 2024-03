Chrona was assigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Chrona was sent down in order to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 23-year-old has had a rough showing in four games with the Sharks this year, recording an .830 save percentage and an 0-2-1 record. Look for Chrona to be recalled prior to Saturday's game against Ottawa.