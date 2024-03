Chrona stopped 26 of 33 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Chrona gave up a couple of soft goals in the first period and then unraveled completely in the second. Anders Lee also banked a power-play tally off the rookie goalie in the third. Chrona is now 0-2-1 with 17 goals allowed over four appearances this season. If Kaapo Kahkonen is dealt before Friday's trade deadline, Chrona could remain in the NHL, though his starts are unlikely to go very well given the team in front of him.