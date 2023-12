Per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News. Chrona was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Saturday.

Chrona was recalled Wednesday and made his first NHL start Thursday versus the Oilers. Chrona gave up four goals on 12 shots before he was pulled, but he did not get a lot of support from his teammates as he didn't give up a bad goal. Mackenzie Blackwood was day-to-day with an illness and is likely ready to return to action with Kaapo Kahkonen as his backup.