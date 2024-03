Chrona was sent down to the AHL on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Chrona was sent down to be eligible for the AHL playoffs. The 23-year-old has had a rough four games with the Sharks, recording an .830 save percentage and a 0-2-1 record. It is unknown if he will be back up with the big club for the last 20 games or just stay in the AHL.