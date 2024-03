Chrona is set to start at home against Ottawa on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Chrona has a 0-2-1 record, 5.83 GAA and .830 save percentage in four contests with the Sharks this season. He stopped just 26 of 33 shots en route to a 7-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday. Ottawa ranks 13th offensively with 3.23 goals per game, but the Senators are less intimidating after trading Vladimir Tarasenko to Florida on Wednesday and without Josh Norris (shoulder).