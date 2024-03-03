Chrona stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Chrona let the Stars bounce back from a pair of one-goal deficits, but this was a solid performance for the 23-year-old. He also turned aside five of seven shootout attempts, but Jake Oettinger was one save better in the skills competition. Chrona has gone 0-1-1 with 10 goals allowed on 67 shots through three NHL outings this season. He'll likely stick with the big club for as long as Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed) is on injured reserve.