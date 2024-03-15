Chrona will patrol the visiting crease versus Columbus on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Chrona has lost his last two games, giving up eight goals on 71 shots (.887 save percentage). Chrona is currently the No. 1 goaltender with the Sharks, but he could be spending more time on the bench as Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) could return as early as Tuesday versus Nashville. Chrona is 9-18-3 with a 3.48 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Blue Jackets have scored 144 goals this season, lowest in the NHL.