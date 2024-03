Chrona will defend the road net Saturday versus the Stars, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

According to Max Miller of The Hockey News, Kaapo Kahkonen will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back Sunday in Minnesota. The 23-year-old Chrona has permitted eight goals on 29 shots in two NHL outings this season. The Stars rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.55 goals per contest.