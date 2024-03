Chrona will get the nod Thursday against the Islanders at home, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Chrona was stellar in his last game Saturday against the Stars, stopping 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. The 23-year-old has had a rough start to his NHL career, recording an .851 save percentage while allowing 10 goals on 67 shots through three appearances. He'll likely remain with the big club until Mackenzie Blackwood (groin) is ready to return.