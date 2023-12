Chrona allowed four goals on 12 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Oilers.

Chrona was less than magnificent, but he drew a tough assignment for his first NHL start. He's allowed eight goals on 29 shots over two appearances this season, and it's clear he's not NHL ready, especially behind a poor team. He'll likely head back to AHL San Jose once Mackenzie Blackwood (illness) is cleared to return.