Wiederer suffered an upper-body injury during a preseason game and hasn't been cleared yet, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since he was hurt during the preseason, Wiederer could start the year on long-term injured reserve while he awaits medical clearance. Once given the green light, the center will find himself down in the minors with AHL San Jose, where he figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign.