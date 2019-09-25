Sharks' Manuel Wiederer: Dealing with upper-body issue
Wiederer suffered an upper-body injury during a preseason game and hasn't been cleared yet, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Since he was hurt during the preseason, Wiederer could start the year on long-term injured reserve while he awaits medical clearance. Once given the green light, the center will find himself down in the minors with AHL San Jose, where he figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.