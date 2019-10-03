Sharks' Manuel Wiederer: Headed to AHL affiliate
The Sharks assigned Wiederer (upper body) to AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Wiederer has been recovering from an upper-body injury over the past few weeks, which is the only reason he wasn't cut from the big club sooner. The 2016 fifth-round pick, who notched 16 points in 39 AHL appearances last season, will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
