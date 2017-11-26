Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Adds two helpers in triumph over Jets

Vlasic assisted on both Logan Couture goals -- including his shorthanded tally -- en route to a 4-0 home win over the Jets on Saturday.

Pickles has one goal and six helpers through 21 games this season. At this rate, he'll be hard-pressed to match his 28-point output from last season, but he remains a consistent shot blocker, having already recorded 40 of those this season. Even though Vlasic's averaging 22:12 of ice time, he seems to be much more focused on his own-zone play than being a game-changer in the attacking zone.