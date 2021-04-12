Vlasic (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vlasic won't play Monday or Wednesday against the Ducks, but the Sharks believe he'll be ready for Friday's road clash against the Wild -- the start of their four-game road trip. The 34-year-old blueliner has accrued five points through 37 games this season while averaging 17:48 of ice time.