Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assist machine
Vlasic finished with two points -- both assists -- in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.
Vlasic has 24 points in 2018-19 but only two goals, meaning 22 of his 24 points have shown up in the assist column of box scores. His pair of dishes Friday came at even strength, and he's now found the scoresheet nine times over the last seven games.
