Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assists in loss to Columbus
Vlasic had an assist while taking two shots-on-goal during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Vlasic helped set up San Jose's lone goal while seeing nearly 20 minutes of time-on-ice during the loss. Vlasic's assist was his fourth of the year through 13 games as all four of his points have been of the assist variety.
