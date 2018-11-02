Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assists in loss to Columbus

Vlasic had an assist while taking two shots-on-goal during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.

Vlasic helped set up San Jose's lone goal while seeing nearly 20 minutes of time-on-ice during the loss. Vlasic's assist was his fourth of the year through 13 games as all four of his points have been of the assist variety.

