Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assists on game-winner
Vlasic assisted on Tomas Hertl's game-winning shorthanded goal in the second overtime period of Sunday's Game 6 win over Las Vegas.
What a difference it makes to the Sharks when Vlasic is helping to protect the goal. He missed Games 3 and 4, when the Sharks lost by a combined 11-3 score, and got hurt in their Game 2 loss when he played only 7:02. He now has a goal and two assists in the series.
