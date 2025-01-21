Vlasic (illness) could return to the lineup versus Nashville on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Vlasic sat out Monday's 6-3 loss to Boston after playing through an illness in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Minnesota. If Henry Thrun (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's matchup, Vlasic will be a healthy scratch. The 37-year-old Vlasic has two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in five appearances this season.
