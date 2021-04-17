Vlasic (upper body) collected an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Vlasic missed five games with the injury. In his return, he snapped a six-game point drought. The 34-year-old defenseman has six points, 31 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 38 appearances in 2020-21. He's not likely to draw any interest in fantasy with a limited third-pairing role.
